हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

If Sushant Singh Rajput's family wants CBI inquiry, Bihar government will help: Sanjay Kumar Jha

Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants instant justice for Sushant's family and Bihar police is working in that direction."

If Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s family wants CBI inquiry, Bihar government will help: Sanjay Kumar Jha
Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Play

New Delhi: Bihar's Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has assured that if actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family wants to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death case, the state government will provide all the help. 

In an interview with Zee News, Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Bihar government will help Sushant Singh Rajput's family in case they want a CBI probe into the death case. He said, "Maharashtra government should also work in the same direction as all need to ensure how justice is served."

Jha added, " From Maharashtra government's statement on the case, looks like Mumbai police is in no mood to assist and help the Bihar police."

"Bihar police is working in the right direction with their investigation procedure. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been informed about all the developments in the case so far", Jha said.

He also mentioned that Sushant's family must have felt that the Mumbai police is not listening to them and probably that is why they approached the Bihar police and filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. 

Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants instant justice for Sushant's family and Bihar police is working in that direction."

After his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, a four-member police team from Bihar has stepped-up investigation in Mumbai.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput caseBihar Policesushant singh rajput deathCBI inquirySanjay Kumar Jhasushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police cannot carry out investigation in Mumbai without permission, says Maharashtra minister
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Supreme Court building in Mauritius through video conferencing