IIFA Awards : Jaipur To Host The 25th Edition Of The Awards

The 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to March 9, 2025, the show organisers announced on Sunday.

The announcement comes in the run-up of the 2024 edition of the awards, set to begin in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year from September 27.

An MoU was signed between Rajasthan Tourism Department and the IIFA for the silver jubilee celebrations of the IIFA Awards, to be held in the state capital next year.

An agreement signing ceremony was organised at the city's iconic Albert Hall in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Commissioner Tourism VP Singh signed on behalf of the Tourism Department and Vice President STJ Global Entertainment and Media (IIFA) Suresh Iyer signed on behalf of the academy.

Diya Kumari said IIFA 2025 will promote tourism in Rajasthan, adding it is for the second time that the event is taking place in India. First such event was held in Mumbai in 2019.

"This will certainly promote Rajasthan, its destinations, culture and history globally. This is a momentous occasion.

"When film stars and directors will come here and see the locations and historical places of Rajasthan, more shootings of films will take place. New job and investment opportunities will be generated," the deputy chief minister told reporters here.

The 2025 ceremony will also host the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards that would honour the best performances in digital entertainment, films and OTT content.

IIFA is a globally recognised platform for the promotion of Indian cinema among the international and Indian community worldwide and commands a global following from audiences who have interest in Indian cinema.

"IIFA25 is a unique event comprising celebrations and awards being held to celebrate the 25 glorious years of Indian cinema focusing on its globalization in the new millennium and successes, achieving a pan-India appeal as well as pan-world appeal," a release stated.

It would comprise a series of events with the finale comprising performances by leading celebrities and presentation of honours to the mega achievers and most accomplished across Indian cinema in this millennium.

The awards will also provide a global branding and destination marketing opportunity for Rajasthan.

The first IIFA Awards were held in 2000 in London. Since then, the IIFAs have been held annually across different geographies covering 14 different countries and 18 distinct cities.

The 24th IIFA Awards, a three-day event, will conclude on September 29 in Yas Island.