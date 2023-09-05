Imran Khan Drops Photo Of Himself Pouring Water On His Head, Takes Dig At Trollers

Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan thanked his fans for their love and support over the past several weeks and said that he was looking for ugly comments because he was overwhelmed by all the affection from fans. Imran took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note with a picture of himself. He can be seen putting water on himself in the picture.

He wrote, "Trigger Warning Self Harm. Sorry about the silence... when you've lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many messages of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked Reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with."

He added, "And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel 'normal', but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why."

"We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armour. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall," he concluded.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s, all thanks to his charming looks.

After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to an 8-year-old daughter Imara.