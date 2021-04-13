हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Baba Sehgal

Indian rapper-singer Baba Sehgal's father dies of COVID-19, shares heartwarming pic!

In a tragic turn of events, rapper-singer Baba Sehgal's father passed away due to the lethal COVID-19 infection as announced by him on Twitter. Many celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das and ace lensman Atul Kasbekar offered their condolences to the rapper.

Indian rapper-singer Baba Sehgal&#039;s father dies of COVID-19, shares heartwarming pic!
File photo

New Delhi: Indian rapper-singer Baba Sehgal recently took to Twitter to share the tragic news of his father's demise due to the deadly novel COVID-19 infection. The desi rapper shared a heartwarming picture of him and his dad which will surely get you teary-eyed.

In the picture, Sehgal's father is seen sitting on a chair while the rapper takes a happy selfie with him. Baba Sehgal, donning a red T-shirt, had put text that read, "RIP DAD" on the picture, he had also put an Instagram filter on his face giving himself fiery sunglasses.

On the other hand, Baba Sehgal's late father was seen wearing a red turban and a white traditional attire. In the caption, Sehgal penned a short and sweet note asking fans to keep his father in their prayers. He wrote, "Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed"

Have a look at the heartwarming post:

Several celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das, ace lensman Atul Kasbekar amongst others offered condolences and mourned his loss.

Baba Sehgal began his career as an Indipop rapper in the 1990s with hit singles such as 'Thanda Thanda Paani' , 'Manjula' and 'Dil Dhadke'. His 1992 album 'Thanda Thanda Pani' sold over a million cassettes and became the first successful Indian rap album.

In recent years, he released many comedic singles on YouTube such as 'Aloo Ka Paratha', 'Beyonce Ka BP High Hai', 'Pushpa I Hate Tears' and 'Going To The Gym' which went viral on the internet as netizens couldn't stop listening to them.

The rapper has also acted in films and was a contestant in Bigg Boss 1 in 2006.

