Inside Hrithik Roshan's Maldives getaway with son Hrehaan, mom Pinkie: Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is spending the last month of 2021 with his family, living it up in Maldives with a tropical vacation. On Thursday, the actor's mother Pinkie Roshan shared pictures from their trip on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen posing with his mom Pinkie, son Hrehaan and cousins. The fam-jam is seen posing in the same way and looking up at the stars. Hrithik can be seen wearing a simple black T-shirt, jeans and a cap, looking stylish as always.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, a while ago, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had reportedly made her relationship with rumoured beau Arslan Goni official with an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Sussane had written, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021."

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.