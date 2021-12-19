हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni make relationship official on his birthday? He says ‘love you’

Interior designer Sussane Khan has penned a heartfelt wish for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni make relationship official on his birthday? He says ‘love you’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Interior designer Sussane Khan has penned a heartfelt wish for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

She also shared an adorable picture of her hugging Arslan.

Reacting on her sweet post, birthday boy commented with a sweet gesture and also made their relationship official on Instagram. 

He commented, ““Love You", and Thank you so much …. You are just amazing.”

ba

For the unversed, Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities together.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

 

