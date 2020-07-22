Inside pic from MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations in Ranchi with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and little Ziva, courtesy Sakshi Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi has treated the cricketer's fans to an unseen picture from his birthday earlier in July. The picture features Dhoni, their daughter Ziva and cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma with other friends. The Pandya family had flown to Ranchi from Mumbai to surprise Dhoni on his birthday. Dhoni turned 39 on July 7.

"Missing the happy squad," wrote Sakshi as she shared the photo. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hardik also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Miss you guys my gems" and Krunal too posted it and said, "Miss you all so much."

Both the brothers had also sent out lovely birthday wishes for Dhoni on their respective Instagram accounts.

Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in India. He led India to two World Cup (2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup) trophies and one Champions League title.

Dhoni made his One-Day International (ODI) match debut against Bangladesh in December 2004 and a year later, he played his first Test match against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni and Sakshi married in July 2010. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple is parents to a daughter named Ziva.