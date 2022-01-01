Inside Salman Khan's NYE bash with rumoured GF Iulia Vantur, Samantha Lockwood: Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a blast celebrating New Year's Eve with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak, Samantha Lockwood and Amrita Kak among others.

In the series of pictures, Salman Khan was seen posing with Bina and Amrita in casual attire, wearing a white jacket, black T-shirt, a chain and ripped jeans.

Iulia Vantur, on her Instagram, shared a video of Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak and others shouting 'Happy New Year' as part of their celebration. Although Salman Khan didn't share any pictures with his rumoured GF Iulia, the two were at the same party.

Take a look at the pics:

Recently, director Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at Salman Khan in regards to his snake bite incident.

For the unversed, Salman Khan recently was bitten by a snake on the night of December 25 at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. He was hospitalised for a few hours and was discharged soon after.

Soon after, he came to address the media persons who had assembled outside his farmhouse and told them that he is fine.

A few days after the incident, Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at Salman Khan by sharing a cartoon of a green-coloured snake, standing in a dock. The picture shows the snake, as an accused, as he faces a trial, in a clear reference to Salman Khan snake bite incident.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 15. The actor’s last big screen outing was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He will next be seen in YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif and will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’.