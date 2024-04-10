Insights Unveiled: Exclusive Interview with Filmmaker and Actor Sudhanshu Rai

"Renowned as 'Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai' on his official YouTube channel, filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai boasts a remarkable portfolio of over 200 stories, with three consecutive streaming successes and an eagerly awaited Bollywood sci-fi thriller in the works. Storyteller-Actor Sudhanshu Rai on evolution of storytelling & what to expect from his upcoming Bollywood thriller.

Tell us about your upcoming sci-fi thriller feature film. What should the audience expect?

Our upcoming sci-fi thriller is a feature film, based on a concept and genre that have rarely been explored in Indian cinema before. The film is primarily based in India’s heartland and captures the true essence of the region as well as its lifestyle & everyday culture. We intend to offer the theatre-going audience fresh, out of the box and an authentic content experience. We shot a major chunk of the film at a village near Gorakhpur and our storyline imbibes the various elements associated with the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. The cinematic spectacle will take the audience on a journey where every twist and turn will keep them on the edge of their seat. My friend and film’s director Puneet Sharma has done a commendable job in helming the concept, and the audience across all age groups can expect wholesome entertainment.

Any highlights about the film and the cast that you would like to share at this stage? When is the release expected?

The film has quite an interesting cast, with renowned actors like Hiten Tejwani and Tarun Khanna portraying characters unlike what they have till date. The film also features Sourabh Raaj Jain, who would be seen playing a pivotal larger-than-life character. The cast further includes Manisha Sharma, who was loved by the audience as a Sitar-playing queen in our previous web series Detective Boomrah, and Shobhit Sujay, who has earlier given some captivating spooky performances in Chaipatti and Chintaa Mani. This time, he is adding a touch of comedy in the intense sci-fi thriller. As for the release, the wait is soon set to get over.

Is Detective Boomrah expected to return to the screen anytime soon?

We have a couple of projects already lined up, one of which is an action thriller, tentatively expected to go on the floor towards the end of the year. We have meanwhile also locked the script for the next on-screen case of Detective Boomrah after The Case of The Missing Man, as there is a huge demand from the audience. Boomrah’s previous outing was loved by them, and we are working hard to ensure that when he comes to the screen next, he lives up to the hype and expectations of all fans.

Please share your journey as a storyteller. How has storytelling evolved?

I started as a storyteller on the digital medium, moved on to FM radio show and today my stories are heard and watched across various mediums, including my films and official channel. While we have expanded to filmmaking, I make sure my fans do not miss out on their regular dose of original stories. From across genres like horror, detective, thriller, romance, suspense, mystery, romance, inspiration, comedy etc, I have till now penned approximately 500 stories over the past few years, probably that is why many fans fondly refer to me as India’s favourite storytellers.

Also, when I read stories to a live audience during Live Storytelling Shows, which are akin to a theatre or concert like experience, it becomes possible for me as a storyteller to make them spellbound. With orchestrated music and ambient lighting, the characters and stories create various imageries for the audience in a live set up, which satiates their entertainment quotient.

It is an attempt as a storyteller to create an ambience that leaves the audience hanging to every word. It’s encouraging that these shows have even proven to be an efficient modern tool for engaging and entertaining creative minds, whether in schools & colleges or workplaces. A LIVE storytelling show is indeed a sort of workout for one’s imagination skills. Oral storytelling as an art is reaching fresh zeniths with time, thanks to some of the best storytellers in India as well as abroad.

How has being an actor and filmmaker impacted your work as a storyteller?

It is of course hectic to say the least, with challenges such as time and energy management. Filmmaking demands a lot of time and consistent dedicated effort while storytelling too has its own requisites. I am currently working to ensure an effective time management, as my passion for storytelling cannot dwindle before my love for filmmaking and acting.Therefore, I continue to regularly write stories for my fans, who are always demanding for more. For instance my recent stories Her Diary, Pappan Bata Gappan are also being appreciated for their versatility. The attempt is to just strike the right balance between the different roles.