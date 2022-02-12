IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Preity Zinta cradles newborn baby in arms, plans to watch new PBKS squad from home!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and IPL Team Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta might be giving the mega auction event a miss this time but surely is keeping a close watch. She took to her social media handle and shared her excitement with fans.

Preity Zinta is gung-ho about watching the IPL mega auction event tonight with a newborn baby cradling in her arms. She wrote in the caption: All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting

This time, she might be giving the red auction paddle a miss but certainly enjoying the event with her newborn giving her company.

Earlier in November last year, Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy.

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene Goodenough is a Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

The 46-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and often visits the country. She was last seen in the 2018 releases Welcome to New York and Bhaiaji Superhit.