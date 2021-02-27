हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babil

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares an old chat with late actor, says ‘was almost about to text him back’

In the latest post shared by Babil on Instagram on Saturday (February 27), the aspiring actor could not control his emotions while sharing an old chat with his father, Irrfan Khan. Babil shared the screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Irrfan. One of the texts sent by Irrfan on March 17, 2020 read, “Babila call please when u r up” which was followed by “Call back it’s very urgent”. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/babil.i.k

New Delhi: Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is keeping his father’s memories alive through his tributes and posts. 

In the latest post shared by Babil on Instagram on Saturday (February 27), the aspiring actor could not control his emotions while sharing an old chat with his father. Babil shared the screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Irrfan. One of the texts sent by Irrfan on March 17, 2020 read, “Babila call please when u r up” which was followed by “Call back it’s very urgent”. 

Sharing the post, Babil wrote a heartrending caption and said, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Babil, the elder son of Irrfan, frequently shares posts and throwback videos of his late father. Earlier, he posted a picture of a young Irrfan and captioned it as, “For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis).” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The ‘Piku’ actor is survived by his wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar and sons- Babil and Ayaan.

