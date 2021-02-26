Irrfan Khan's son Babil saw father in his dream, says 'tears make it hard to type'

New Delhi: The late legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil often shares notes or unseen rare pictures of his father on social media. Babil, who is an avid Instagrammer, recently shared that he saw his late dad in his dreams.

The emotional and heart-wrenching caption of his post reads: For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)

Late actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital due to a colon infection a day prior to his untimely demise.

The actor par-excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - for which he had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

We miss you Irrfan!