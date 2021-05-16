हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
babil khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pens emotional note for mom Sutapa Sikdar, says 'no one cares about me, except my mumma'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan Khan&#039;s son Babil Khan pens emotional note for mom Sutapa Sikdar, says &#039;no one cares about me, except my mumma&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a picture of his mother Sutapa Sikdar and penned an emotional note on social media, saying in the closing chapters of their book, he selfishly wants to be the one to take care of her.

On Sunday, Babil posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, his mother is seen dressed in an ivory coloured ensemble as she posed for the camera.

Babil captioned the image: "The one and only. My only one. I'm so temperamental, I regret. She's there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**** about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I'm sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Sutapa and Irrfan got married in 1995.

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with "Qala", produced by Anushka Sharma.

He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars 'Bulbbul' actress Triptii Dimri.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
babil khanIrrfan KhanSutapa SikdarIrrfan Khan sonBabil Khan Instagram
Next
Story

Here's how Bollywood's 'Bhai' Salman Khan made heroic contributions towards India's battle against COVID-19

Must Watch

PT8M3S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 15, 2021