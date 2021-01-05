Ishaan Khatter posts Maldives montage, Ananya Panday gets special mention

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with actress Ananya Panday leaving for their vacation in the Maldives. The two actors spent a picture-perfect vacation in the Maldives and have shared gorgeous images from the island.

Ishaan took to Instagram to share a montage he compiled from his ‘proper’ vacation with Ananya Panday. Although the montage mostly features him, there are a few snippets featuring Ananya.

He captioned his post: “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help, muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday)

Ishaan’s videography skills have impressed the netizens as his fans made the video go viral soon after he posted it.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday co-starred for the upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’. There are rumours that the two of them are dating but they have chosen to reveal nothing about their relationship status.

For Ananya, her next upcoming film will be Shakun Batra’s untitled project that stars actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for which the trio have already started shooting in Mumbai, she will also start working on 'Fighter' with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. 'Fighter' will be directed by Puri Jagannadh which will mark her debut in the South Indian film circuit.