Dilip Kumar

Israel remembers late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, prays for family’s wellbeing!

Remembering the great actor Dilip Kumar, the Israeli government on Wednesday expressed their sadness over the death of veteran actor Dilip Saab, and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

New Delhi: As the world woke up to the shocking news of the death of the Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Kumar, tributes pour in from all the corners of the world. Remembering the great actor, the Israeli government on Wednesday expressed their sadness over the death of veteran actor Dilip Saab, and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

Taking to their micro-blogging site, the Israeli government through their official 'Israel in India' Twitter page tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar Ji. He was famous & admired in Israel as well. We offer our heartfelt condolences & prayers to his family & friends. 
भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें|..”

 

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98 on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) morning. Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar reportedly breathed his last at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, following which several politicians and film fraternity condoled the death of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The veteran actor was battling health issues for quite some time now and all through this, he had his wife Saira by his side. 

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades and was known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

