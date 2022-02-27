It’s hard to keep quiet: Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina pens note on Ukraine-Russia crisis

New Delhi: Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina who is partly from Russia and partly from Ukraine penned a note on the now-turned war zone. On Instagram, she wrote that her grandfather was Russian and her grandmother was Ukrainian.

She said that witnessing Russians going against Ukrainians feels as if her family is pushed to fight against her own family.

Natalya wrote on Instagram, "My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian…My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment."

Check out her post here:

She further wrote, "I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine. I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity. I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar."

Natalya Ilina married reality TV show star Rahul Mahajan in 2018. She is Rahul's second wife after Dimpy Ganguly and Shweta Singh. The controversial star Rahul Mahajan was accused of domestic violence by his previous wives.