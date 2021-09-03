Shehnaaz Gill had gone 'completely pale' after Sidharth Shukla's death, reveals Rahul Mahajan

New Delhi: Rahul Mahajan of Bigg Boss 2 fame recently visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay respects to his family. In an interview with a leading daily, Rahul revealed that his friends and family were devastated by the news of Shukla's untimely death. Talking about Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, he said that she had gone completely pale after his demise.

He told ETimes, "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

Rahul had also met Sidharth's mother and revealed that she had tears in her eyes but held herself up bravely. He said, " “Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.’ She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime."

Rahul Mahajan and Sidharth Shukla had a shared interest in spirituality and would often talk about the subject.

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu', died on September 3 at the age of 40. Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

Though some reports suggested a heart attack, the cause of his sudden death, which sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom and ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz, is not immediately clear. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted...," Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

The postmortem of Sidharth Shukla has been completed at Cooper hospital and the report will be shared on Friday. According to sources, the mortal remains of the actor will be handed over to his body on Friday, after which his funeral will take place.