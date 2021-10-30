हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

It's Diwali at Mannat! Firecrackers, fans and band baaja on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's homecoming - VIDEO, PICS

Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road Jail on October 30, 2021, after the Bombay High Court granted him and 2 others bail in the cruise party drugs case. 

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Twitter

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is home! Ending days of trial and tribulations, star son was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail this morning amid tight security and paps on duty, queuing to catch his first glimpse as he was escorted safely to his car by SRK's bodyguard of several years, Ravi. 

As soon as Aryan Khan landed outside Mannat - his home, he was welcomed in a grand way by hundreds of SRK fans bursting firecrackers, beating of dhols and people celebrating his homecoming. 

The thumping crowd carried huge, life-size posters of the Khan family and surely celebrated like an early Diwali ahead of SRK's birthday on November 2. Even Mannat has been beautifully decked-up with lights as it's massive celebration time for the family - Diwali, SRK's birthday and son Aryan's return. 

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to his son Aryan Khan and 2 others in the cruise party drugs case. Along with the star son, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also given bail. 

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison. 

Earlier, a special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy". 

 

