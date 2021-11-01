Jaan Kumar Sanu trolled for announcing song for Sidharth Shukla, fans say 'tribute can't be commercialized'

New Delhi: Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, on Sunday (October 31), made an announcement on Twitter for his upcoming tribute song for late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The song, titled, 'Mera Tu' will release on Diwali.

Along with hype for the song from his fans, he also received considerable backlash for releasing a tribute song dedicated to the late actor. A few netizens were of the opinion that the singer was commercialising Sidharth Shukla's death and disrespecting him.

One user wrote on Twitter, "Jaan! A tribute is something that comes straight from the heart. Tribute can't be commercialized, it doesn't come with a release date and promotions. Whatever you choose to make, don't dare to call it a tribute! Have guts to accept that you are doing business using his name."

Jaan! A tribute is something that comes straight from the heart. Tribute can't be commercialized, it doesn't come with a release date and promotions. Whatever you choose to make, don't dare to call it a tribute! Have guts to accept that you are doing business using his name. — RM (@rashmim__SS) October 31, 2021

Another user trolled Jaan Kumar Sanu and tweeted, "We should make a tribute for @jaankumarsanu on his bb14 journey and include all the insults that he got from nikky and also the way his dad disowned him on the ntv, that time I felt bad for him but he deserves it."

Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko :) https://t.co/jh6X9YoPZM — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

Interestingly, the singer replied to the troll's tweet and said, "Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko :)"

Jaan Kumar, taking to Twitter, hit back at another troll who accused him of disrespecting Sidharth Shukla's legacy. The singer wrote - "Disrespecting his legacy" by dedicating a song to him and shehnaaz ? Bro I'm a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is "disrespecting his legacy" ? I think you need help. Anyways, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday

"Disrespecting his legacy" by dedicating a song to him and shehnaaz ? Bro I'm a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised ? This is "disrespecting his legacy" ? I think you need help. Anyways, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday https://t.co/vytE9yy3Nd — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

Earlier, fans had bashed singer Amit Tandon for reportedly announcing a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla. However, the singer later clarified that the song wasn't meant to be a tribute and he had only mentioned Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's names as felt their fans would enjoy the song.

On October 29, Punjabi singer-actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill launched her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai', a musical tribute to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The video also features several glimpses of Sidharth, courtesy of his old footage from Bigg Boss 13.

The video shows Shehnaaz in a foreign location, leading a lonely life and grieving the loss of Sidharth Shukla. It also takes viewers to the good old times of their fights, noke-jhoks and cute moments in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The video has very emotional moments. It also has a clip of the duo making a joint appearance for a television show.

While most SidNaaz fans were thrilled to watch the tribute, another section accused Shehnaa Gill as well of commercialising Sidharth's untimely death.