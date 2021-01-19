Jacqueline Fernandes flaunts her post-workout glow, spreads positivity with new pics- check it out

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a stunning picture on Tuesday after her workout and left an adorable message for her fans in the caption.

Jacqueline shared a string of pictures from her verified Instagram account, where she is seen lying on the bed wearing a white sports bra. She sported a no-makeup look and chose to keep her luscious hair open.

In the caption, she left a note for her fans with tons of positivity and said, "Have a great day everyone! Stay healthy and happy!"

She recently uploaded pictures and a video of herself spending quality time with her husband playing golf. She sported a pretty pink top with a white skirt as she enjoyed the day on the grass.

The actress has several films in her kitty lined up for this year.

She recently got done with her shoot for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".