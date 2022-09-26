Jacqueline Fernandez appears at Patiala House Court, granted interim bail in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Patiala House Court today. She has been summoned by the court in connection with Rs 200 Crore money laundering case. On Monday, she was granted interim bail on a bond of Rs. 50,000 in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Jacqueline has been accused of accepting gifts worth crores from Sukesh. She has earlier been summoned twice for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. Not just her, earlier this month, Jacqueline's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for nearly eight hours in connection with the case.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez`s statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India and abroad and that this amounts to an offense of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.