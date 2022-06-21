Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Yoga Day with LGBTQIA community

NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez never takes a seat back when it comes to educating people about life and wellness. Recently she along with her foundation YOLO (You Only Live Once) celebrated Yoga day along with the LGBTQIA community.

Not only did she educate people by conducting a yoga workshop but she also gave a platform to the LGBTQIA community.

Taking to social media, YOLO shared a video of the event which was as colorful as a rainbow. Along with the LGBTQIA community, Jacqueline performed YOGA, conducted a panel discussion with open mic in presence of audience there.

In the caption “We believe that Yoga is something that shows us our true selves. And what better way to celebrate it than with people who have truly accepted their true selves.

This year we welcomed International Yoga Day with the LGBTQIA community with pride.

We would like to thank everyone who came and for their constant support for the YOLO Foundation. It is your faith in us that keeps us going.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose one-year-old foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has been creating and sharing stories of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan. The actress is quite popular for her social work and spectacular fitness routine. She is one of the few actors who are trying to create a difference in society through their work.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience. On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.