Jacqueline Fernandez claims 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar misled me, ruined my career'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday recorded her statement at the Patiala Court in New Delhi in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In her statement to the court, the actress stated that the accused, 'ruined' her career, and livelihood.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ ON SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR

Jacqueline told the Delhi court that the conman introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed that the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was his aunt. "Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood, "she told the court.

It was later she got to know about Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for impersonating senior officials.

According to HT, Jacqueline Fernandez claimed in the statement, "Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me."

For the unversed, Sukesh's close aide Pinky Irani had introduced him to several actresses and played a key role in Rs 200 crore extortion money.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police has made the allegations in a supplementary charge sheet filed before additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik. Jacqueline Fernandez is not named as an accused in the case yet. However, she is an accused in the money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.

NORA FATEHI'S STATEMENT AGAINST SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR

Nora Fatehi, who has turned witness in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also recorded her statement before the Patiala House court this week. She made some startling revelations against the conman. Her statement was recorded in the presence of Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru.

Earlier, Fatehi had also appeared before the EOW.

Times Now report states that Nora Fatehi in her statement alleged that Sukesh offered her a huge house, luxurious gifts and lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend. The conman sought undue favour from her through his aide Pinky Irani, Nora claimed.

After ED summoned the actress, she got to know about Sukesh's criminal background, Nora said in her statement.

Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had, however, refused to take gifts from him, as per IANS report.

