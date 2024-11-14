Jacqueline Fernandez Claims To Delhi HC She Was Unaware Of The Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez has made a fresh statement in the ongoing case of being involved in the scam along with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed eyeballs after stating that she was unaware of the illicit origins of the lavish gifts she received from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been linked to Chandrashekhar’s high-profile money laundering case of Rs 200 cr in which he allegedly swindled huge sums and used the money to shower her with expensive gifts, including luxury items and pets.

As per report in ANI, in this the latest hearing in Delhi Court, Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal along with Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey appeared for Jacqueline and claimed that she did not know about Sukesh’s criminal activities or the source of the money behind the gifts. "It is also not the case of ED that she was aware that gifts she received were part of proceeds of crime". She was also not involved in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline has been cooperating with the authorities in the investigation, as they continue to probe her involvement and the extent of her relationship with Sukesh. The matter is now listed on November 26 for further arguments.