Jacqueline Fernandez drops first post after controversial VIRAL pic with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

NEW DELHI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been keeping a distance from social media ever since her intimate cosy pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online and created a stir online, has made a comeback. The actress took to Instagram and greeted her fans and followers on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Netizens too were happy to see her back on Instagram and welcomed her wholeheartedly.

The 'Race 3' actress dropped a couple of photos of herself, donning a white outfit. She also held a book by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni titled 'The Forest Of Enchantments' with her. She smiled warmly as she posed for the pictures. Sharing the post, Jacqueline captioned it, "Happy Republic Day, India (red heart emoji) (Indian Tricolour emoji)."

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "I'm fascinated by you". Another commented, "Happy Republic Day Jacksy …. So happy to see u back and ur the strongest person babu I am sooo grateful I met u and now sky is not even the limit. One day we can look back and say we experienced and we know the truth". A few others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Have a look at her post below:

It can be recalled several cosy moments of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh had surfaced on the internet following which teh atress issued a statement requested media for a privacy and not circulate those images. The actress clearly stated that it intruded her privacy and personal space. Jacqueline also stated in her Instagram note about going through a 'rough patch'.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhoot Police' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. Her upcoming projects include 'Attack', Kannada action-thriller 'Vikrant Rona', 'Bachchan Panday', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu'.