हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts washboard abs in stunning gym selfie

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to show off her fit physique

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts washboard abs in stunning gym selfie
Credit: Instagram/ @jacquelinef143

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts a toned midriff in a new picture she shared on social media, and fans are thrilled. Along with the picture, she has shared some quick pop philosophy about human nature, too.

Jacqueline posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in black gym wear. A huge mirror catches her reflection.

"They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you," she wrote alongside the image.

 

 

Jacqueline will be seen in in films such as 'Bhoot Police', "Bachchan Pandey" and "Kick 2".

She recently completed a long outdoor schedule for the horror comedy "Bhoot Comedy" in locations across Himachal Pradesh, along with the rest of the cast including co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She will soon get going with the shoot of the action comedy drama "Bachchan Pandey", which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

In "Kick 2", she returns with Salman Khan. The two had earlier worked together in the first film of the series, released in 2014.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez InstagramJacqueline Fernandez pics
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates wife Gauri’s achievement - see what the actor had to say
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

DNA: Digital World paused due to Google down