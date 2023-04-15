topStoriesenglish2595097
NewsLifestylePeople
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez Grabs Eyeballs In Lavender Crop Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt, Check Out Pics

 In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen playing with her cat on a couch. In another picture, the `Attack` actor could be seen giving a hot pose on her couch.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 01:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen playing with her cat on a couch. In another picture, the `Attack` actor could be seen giving a hot pose on her couch.
  • Soon after she dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Trending Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez Grabs Eyeballs In Lavender Crop Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt, Check Out Pics

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. On Friday, the `Housefull 2` actor raised the temperature as she shared a string of pictures on her Instagram in a lavender crop top paired up with a matching thigh-high-slit skirt.

She kept her makeup heavy, and her hair open and completed her look with minimal jewelry. In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen playing with her cat on a couch. In another picture, the `Attack` actor could be seen giving a hot pose on her couch.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. "You are my favorite Jacks," a fan commented."Wowww soo hot," another fan wrote."Looking is so beautiful," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty`s comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film `Fateh` opposite actor Sonu Sood. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, `Fateh` is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?