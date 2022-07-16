NewsLifestylePeople
Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in ripped denim shorts with Pepsi in hand - See photos from her latest ad

Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in ripped denim shorts with Pepsi in hand - See photos from her latest ad

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is popularly known as the sunshine girl of the industry sure does how to dress up hot and look enigmatic every time she poses. The actress is born a stunner and looks ravishing in all of her photoshoots or social media uploads. 

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture of herself where she looked as hot as a fire. One can spot Jacqueline in sexy biker denim shorts, a white top and classy boots for her latest ad commercial. Check out how fashionable and quintessential she looks in her latest social media post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience. On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline. 

 

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez picsJacqueline Fernandez hot picsjacqueline fernandez newsPepsi

