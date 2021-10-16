हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez resumes Ram Setu shoot in Ooty, shares breathtaking pic!

Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Ram Setu in Ooty. The actress took to social media and shared a breathtaking picture from the place.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Ram Setu in Ooty. The actress took to social media and shared a breathtaking picture from the place.

Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline shared, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #RamSetu" 

Ram Setu is high on the buzz word. Jacqueline will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the period drama. Recently, a fan page video also revealed that the actress is working with 365 days fame, Michele Morrone and that has created a wave of anticipation and curiosity among the masses.

The actress has a heavy lineup of films, 'Kick 2,' Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu' and 'Cirkus'. She was last seen in Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

 

