Jacqueline Fernandez unveils her quickest makeover look

Mumbai: We all have spent hours binge-watching makeup artists wondering how they transform into a diva in no time and actor Jacqueline Fernandez new Instagram post is giving us the same vibe.

The actor who recently made her digital debut with Netflix's thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer,' revealed how she achieves that perfect contoured look effortlessly.

The 33-year old shared a video on Instagram, where at first she can be seen without any makeup and soon after a few foundation dabs and quick eye makeup, the 'Race 3' actor turns looking like a jaw-dropping beauty.

"Makeover time! what do you guys think?" Jacqueline captioned the video.

While the video garnered everyone's attention a few of her fans ended up asking for her beauty and makeup regime. "Share your hair care routine !" wrote one. "I'm always impressed with your long thick hair. Like how do you even manage them," asked another.

She will next be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in an action thriller film titled 'Drive'. This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline.

The film directed by Tarun Mansukhani is slated to hit the big screens on June 28.