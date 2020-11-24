हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's bold look heats up the internet and how! Pic inside

Jacqueline Fernandez often makes fans go gaga over her smouldering looks.

Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s bold look heats up the internet and how! Pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has set the internet on fire with her recent Instagram post in which she looks enchanting. In the picture, which appears to be from a photoshoot, Jacqueline has wrapped herself with a black cloth and sports a smile. She has let her hair loose and aced her look with subtle make-up. 

Oh-boy, Jacqueline's post has gone crazy viral and fans cannot get over her sensational avatar. She captioned it as, "Far far away."

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is a social media sensation too, was among the first ones to comment to Jacqueline Fernandez's post and wrote, "Stunning."

Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez often makes fans go gaga over her smouldering looks. She is followed by a whopping 46.7 million people on Instagram and that explains her popularity on social media.

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her next film 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez picsJacqueline Fernandez Instagram
