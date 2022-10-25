Janhvi Kapoor dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya again? Former lovebirds' recent appearances spark relationship buzz

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra's Diwali party in Mumbai, made a rare appearance with her rumoured former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The duo was snapped sitting in his luxurious car with Shikhar at wheels as they arrived together for the Diwali bash. While Janhvi Kapoor didn't greet the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, she was seen comfortably smiling while getting photographed.

Notably, a day before attending the Diwali bash together, Janhvi and Shikhar were captured exiting an eatery and getting into a car with Shikhar. The actress was dressed in a light pink ethnic outfit and smiled at the photographers before getting into the car. As per TOI, Janhvi and Shikhar were later seen arriving at his residence in Bandra.

JANHVI KAPOOR SPOTTED WITH SHIKHAR PAHARIYA

It is to be noted that during her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', the filmmaker indirectly confirmed Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar. The episode featured Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan as guests. During the interaction, Karan Johar cryptically mentioned that the two girls had 'two brothers' who used to live in his building. Netizens were quick to conclude that KJo was referring to Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya and dug out their old photos. While Janhvi had dated Shikhar, Sara was reportedly in a relationship with Veer Pahariya.

Speaking of Shikhar, he is the grandson of Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. The two dated each other for a few years before parting ways. While none of them ever confirmed their relationship, several old pictures are available on the internet.

Rumours are there that Janhvi Kapoor was also in a relationship with her childhood friend Akshat Ranjan. The handsome hunk has always been very close to Janhvi's family and is often seen with them at movie screenings, dinner outings, and family functions.

While they are no longer a couple, Akshat is still close to Janhvi and her family. In fact, he also shares a close bond with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Buzz is that Janhvi Kapoor had also dated Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aryan. The two shared a great rapport and also reportedly vacationed in Goa where they ranged the New Year 2021 together. However, things worsened between them leading to Kartik moving out of Karan Johar's banner Dharma Production's 'Dostana' that featured Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. This subsequently led to Karan Johar's fallout with Kartik.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is headed back to the big screen with a survival-thriller film 'Mili'. A remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', the film is set for release in theatres on November 4, 2022.