Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor introduces sister Khushi as her 'new fav DOP'

Janhvi keeps her fans and well-wishers entertained by sharing banter-filled videos along with Khushi.

Janhvi Kapoor introduces sister Khushi as her &#039;new fav DOP&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has introduced younger sister Khushi as her new favourite Director Of Photography (DOP).

Janhvi took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a photo-collage of herself along with Khushi.

The "Dhadak" star mentioned her "new DOP" is great at angles and lighting.

"Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid-shoot cuddles and giggles," Janhvi captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi keeps her fans and well-wishers entertained by sharing banter-filled videos along with Khushi.

The two are the daughters of late veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Speaking about her work, Janhvi was seen on screen earlier this year in the digital film, "Ghost Stories".

She will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza", "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi KhushiKhushi Kapoorjanhvi khushi pics
