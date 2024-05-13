Janhvi Kapoor Wears Red Hot Two-Tone Saree, Flaunts Her Sexy 'Mahi' Blouse - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood Gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The duo have begun promotional activities for the film and recently the stunning actress turned heads wearing a red hot dual-toned red-blue saree.

The social media is abuzz with Janhvi Kapoor's videos and photos in a two-toned saree with hues of red and blue. Adding a touch of sexiness to the desi attire happens to be her statement 'Mahi 6' jersey blouse cut in a halter pattern. Take a look here:

Recently, Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer was launched and it received a fab response from the fans online. The storyline shows Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra aka Mahi, a former aspiring cricketer who feels Janhvi, who plays a doctor by profession, can pursue cricket. Encouraging her, he helps her through and the plot moves further into their dreams, ambitions, and aspirations.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to release on May 31, 2024.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.