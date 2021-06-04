हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's goofy BTS video will lift your spirits up! - Watch

In the video, late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor can be seen goofing around on sets, dancing between takes and making funny faces at the camera. 

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s goofy BTS video will lift your spirits up! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: A while ago, Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor had taken to Instagram to share stunning magazine cover looks and now she's surprised her fans with a fun behind the scenes (BTS) clip of the photoshoot with Khush Magazine. 

In the video, Janhvi can be seen goofing around on sets, dancing between takes and making funny faces at the camera. It appears as if, along with beauty, Janhvi, also oozes a lot of liveliness and zest while posing for pictures. 

Check out the hilarious BTS video:

 

The video is a behind the scenes Janhvi took to Instagram to post breathtaking stills from her bridal photoshoot with the Asian Magazine Khush Mag.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor InstagramJanhvi Kapoor bridal photoshootjanhvi kapoor pics
Next
Story

Prince Narula reacts to wife Yuvika Chaudhary's 'casteist slur' controversy, clarifies saying 'we don't believe in caste' - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M18S

No heat wave in Delhi from March 1 to June 3, Weather department says it is rare