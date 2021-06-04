Janhvi Kapoor's goofy BTS video will lift your spirits up! - Watch

New Delhi: A while ago, Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor had taken to Instagram to share stunning magazine cover looks and now she's surprised her fans with a fun behind the scenes (BTS) clip of the photoshoot with Khush Magazine.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen goofing around on sets, dancing between takes and making funny faces at the camera. It appears as if, along with beauty, Janhvi, also oozes a lot of liveliness and zest while posing for pictures.

Check out the hilarious BTS video:

The video is a behind the scenes Janhvi took to Instagram to post breathtaking stills from her bridal photoshoot with the Asian Magazine Khush Mag.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.