Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's oops moment in body-fitted gym wear caught on camera!

Janhvi Kapoor's smouldering vacay pictures on Instagram often go viral and break the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s oops moment in body-fitted gym wear caught on camera!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrities often bear the brunt of online trolling or face backlash by haters on social media platforms. More often than not, our favourite celebrities also have to manage or cover-up a fashion faux pas which they do encounter at some events.

A fan page of Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of the star kid wearing a body-fitted gym outfit. But it was so tight that it resulted in her having an oops moment. Check out the photo post here: 

Sometime back, an old picture of Ileana D'Cruz was doing the rounds on social media were due to heavy flashlights, her see-through dress played a spoilt sport. In the viral photo, Ileana D'Cruz is seen at an event when she faces an oops moment. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Janhvi often shares her vacay pictures on Instagram, which needless to say go viral.  

 

