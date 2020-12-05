Jibraan Khan aka K3G’s Krish, who played Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's son, is all grown-up now! See Pics

New Delhi: The young Krish aka Jibraan Khan from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (K3G) turned 27 on Friday. Jibraan, the child actor who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s (Rahul and Anjali Raichand) son in K3G, took to his Instagram to celebrate his birthday with fans.

Sharing a picture of him staring at the beautiful orange sky, Jibraan wrote, “No Place I’d rather be .... #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe”.

The actor is all grown up and looks dapper and super-chiselled in his Insta pictures. Check out the handsome young man’s pics.

Meanwhile, not many are aware that Jibraan is actor Firoz Khan’s son who played Arjun in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’.

Jibraan successfully portrayed Krish and his rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ remains one of the best scenes of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Karan Johar’s K3G, which released in 2001, is a cult classic with catchy, dancing numbers. It had a huge star cast with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee leading the pack.