हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham dedicates 49th birthday post to wifey Priya Runchal - See pics

John Abraham shared adorable pictures with his wife Priya Runchal on his 49th birthday.

John Abraham dedicates 49th birthday post to wifey Priya Runchal - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood`s heartthrob John Abraham has turned a year older today. On his special day, the actor chose to surprise his fans by sharing adorable images with his wife, Priya Runchal, and their pets.

In one of the pictures, John and Priya can be seen making funny facial expressions.

John captioned the post with a black-heart emoji.

 

Fans dropped adorable messages and wishes for John and his wife on the post.

"Beautiful. It feels so good to see your pictures with your wife," a netizen commented.

"Happy birthday sir. You both always stay happy," another one wrote.

John got married to Priya in January 2014. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the media glare. Meanwhile, on the work front, John is waiting for the release of his action flick `Attack`, which will arrive in theatres on January 28, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John AbrahamJohn Abraham birthdayJohn Abraham wife
Next
Story

Sex And The City actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Delhi CM Kejriwal's press conference