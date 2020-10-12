K-K-K Kangana...: Kangana Ranaut's jibe at Maharashtra government over Mumbai power outage

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took a cue from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s famous ‘K... K... K... Kiran’ dialogue from ‘Darr’ to take a swipe at the Maharashtra government over power outage in Mumbai on Monday.

She tweeted a picture of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut with comedian Kunal Kamra and captioned it, “Powercut in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government K-K-K... Kangana.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here:

Mumbai is on a standstill after a grid failure caused a widespread power outage on Monday. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel are the worst affected areas due to the power cut.

Twitter is flooded with reactions from Mumbaikars, who have tweeted about the power cut. Celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have also reacted to the power failure.

Meanwhile, now talking about Kangana Ranaut vs the Maharashtra government.

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security. Kangana arrived in Mumbai amid tight security while the BMC conducted the demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".