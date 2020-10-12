Memes on power outage in Mumbai take over internet, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs react

New Delhi: Mumbai is on a standstill after a grid failure caused a widespread power outage on Monday. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel are the worst affected areas due to the power cut.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is responsible for supplying power to Mumbai, has confirmed the development. “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a BEST spokesperson said.

Twitter is flooded with reactions from Mumbaikars, who have tweeted about the power cut. Celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher also reacted to the massive power failure.

Big B said, “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..”

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

“Batti Gul #powercut,” Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi.

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Lights out #powercut.”

As of now, #Powercut and #Mumbai are the top trends on Twitter. Memes on the powercut have also taken over social media.

Check out some of them here:

#powercut South Bombay Girl after hearing that there is #powercut in Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/u7ZVvmPszI — Jitesh Rochlani (@JRism99) October 12, 2020

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.