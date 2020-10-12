हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
power cut

Memes on power outage in Mumbai take over internet, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs react

Mumbai is on a standstill after a grid failure caused a widespread power outage on Monday.

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Mumbai is on a standstill after a grid failure caused a widespread power outage on Monday. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel are the worst affected areas due to the power cut. 

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is responsible for supplying power to Mumbai, has confirmed the development. “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a BEST spokesperson said.

Twitter is flooded with reactions from Mumbaikars, who have tweeted about the power cut. Celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher also reacted to the massive power failure.

Big B said, “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..”

“Batti Gul #powercut,” Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi.

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Lights out #powercut.”

As of now, #Powercut and #Mumbai are the top trends on Twitter. Memes on the powercut have also taken over social media. 

Check out some of them here:

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

power cut, Power outage, Mumbai power outage, power outage memes, Amitabh Bachchan
