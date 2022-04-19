New Delhi: It's a big day for actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu as they welcomed their first child - 'an adorable boy' on Tuesday (April 19). The actress' sister Nisha had hinted at the good news on her Instagram story earlier.

In her Instagram post, she had written," Such a happy day it is.. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all."

Later, she also confirmed the news to Indian Express, revealing the gender of the baby.

During her pregnancy, Kajal had been sharing constant updates with fans about her journey into motherhood. Her last post was a dedication to her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

She wrote, "Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all."

Kajal Aggarwal is a seasoned Tamil and Telugu actress.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na’. She later featured in Hindi films like ‘Singham’, co-starring Ajay Devgn, ‘Special 26’, opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’.

Kajal will next be seen in ‘Acharya’, ‘Paris Paris’ and Kamal Haasan's ‘Indian 2’.