हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal posts happy pic with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Dussehra, fans make it viral!

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu a few days back. 

Kajal Aggarwal posts happy pic with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Dussehra, fans make it viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the festive occasion of Dussehra and guess what? Fans loved it so much that the picture has now gone viral on the internet. 

As it is very little is known about Gautam, who is an entrepreneur. Therefore, fans are eager to delve out details about the duo and check out pictures of the two. Wishing everyone a happy Dussehra, Kajal wrote: Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

The picture post has been liked by as many as 1,081,955 users so far. 

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu a few days back. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while. 

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu's wedding will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance. 

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her. 

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Tags:
Kajal AggarwalGautam KitchluKajal Aggarwal weddingkajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M41S

Badi Bahas: When will there be 'one country and one law’ in India?