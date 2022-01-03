Kajal Aggarwal shares first glimpse of baby bump in pic with husband Gautam Kitchlu

New Delhi: Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are soon going to be parents. Gautam shared the big news on January 1 on his social media account.

In the post, Gautam shared a picture of Kajal and wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022”, with an emoji of a pregnant woman in the caption.

Soon the post went viral on internet, leading to congratulatory messages from across the film fraternity and friends.

On Monday, Kajal gave first glimpse of her baby bump along with her hubby Gautam.

The picture was shared on Instagram Stories in which the power couple was seen twinning in black colour. She captioned the picture as ‘2022’.

The duo is currently chilling in Goa where they celebrated their new year with family.

Kitchlu also shared the same post in his Instagram Stories and shared their happiness with the world.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020.

During an interview with Vogue, Kajal revealed that the two had been friends but it was only during the lockdown, that they both fell in love.