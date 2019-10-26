close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal wants to get married soon

Actress Kajal Aggarwal says she plans to get married soon.

Kajal Aggarwal wants to get married soon

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal says she plans to get married soon.

The actress opened up about her plans to settle down during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

When Lakshmi asked her about her wedding plans, Kajal said: "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."

Asked about the qualities that she would want in her husband, she said: "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

The actress also opened up about her beliefs, saying "I'm very Spiritual, I even have a small idol of Lord Shiva which travels with me wherever I go."

When the host asked her "Kill, Hook Up or Marry", she said: "Ram Charan -- Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. -- Hook up and Prabhas -- Marry."

Tags:
Kajal AggarwalPrabhas
Next
Story

Work keeps me grounded: Raveena Tandon

Must Watch

PT18M48S

Taal Thok Ke Diwali Special: Deepotsava celebrations underway in Ayodhya