Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa's glamourous pics from fashion show go viral, fans say she looks like mom!

New Delhi: Classic B-Town actress Kajol and superstar Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa was recently spotted at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures have flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

Manish Malhotra captioned the post reading: @nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld

Many fans pointed out how Nysa resembles her mommy Kajol and appreciated her for posing brilliantly, looking absolutely stunning. Take a look here:

Other pictures of the star kid also surfaced online where she was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Manish and Shanaya Kapoor (who made her ramp debut) along with some common friends.

Others spotted at the event were Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra along with Shanaya. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput turned showstopper of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week for designer Aisha Rao.