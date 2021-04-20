Kajol Devgn shares unseen childhood pic of daughter Nysa on 18th birthday, says 'I’ve got ur back'

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turns 18 today (April 20) and the lovely couple can't stop gushing over their daughter entering into adulthood. To celebrate the occasion with her fans Kajol took to Instagram to post a cute unseen picture of Nysa when she was a baby and the internet cannot stop adoring it.

In the picture, Kajol, a young mother, can be seen holding her baby daughter Nysa and smiling for a photo. While baby Nysa is distracted by her surroundings, Kajol holds her tightly in her arms.

The 'Dilwale' actress also penned an emotional note describing her journey of motherhood starting from Nysa's birth to her turning into a responsible adult. The heartfelt caption will surely tug at your heartstrings!

She wrote, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."

Here's the heartwarming post:

Earlier in the morning, the 'Singham' actor Ajay Devgn also took to Instagram to wish his daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday. He shared a lovely picture of the duo posing together.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's 2021 social drama 'Tribhanga' which streamed on Netflix. She will be next seen in the biopic 'Sasi Lalitha', 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3' and an untitled project alongside Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.