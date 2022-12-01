Kajol's EPIC reaction to daughter Nysa Devgan getting trolled online, says 'you are famous if you are trolled...'

New Delhi: Talented actress Kajol is known for her straight talk without really mincing any words. The actress who is these days looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky was recently quizzed about daughter Nysa Devgan getting trolled on social media during her film promotions. And guess what? Kajol gave an epic reaction proving she is the OG of fun replies.

Kajol told ETimes, "I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled.'

When asked what advice she gives to her daughter Nysa, Kajol quipped, "Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world. And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?” she said.

Adding more she said, "I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me. But yes, there is a certain level that you can take it seriously."

In one of her earlier interviews, Kajol had also opened up on Nysa Devgn's beauty transformation and daily routine.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.