Kajol REACTS to daughter Nysa Devgan's transformation, says 'she applies a face mask thrice a week...'

Nysa Devgan massive transformation: She also revealed that Nysa starts her day with drinking 2-3 glasses of hot water on empty stomach, followed by boiled eggs, fresh fruits and oatmeal. 

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The very loved and talented Bollywood actress Kajol has her next venture 'Salaam Venky' coming up for release. Recently, its trailer was launched amid much fanfare and it received rave reviews from the industry and was also loved by the audience. Now, Kajol in one of her recent interviews opened up on daughter Nysa Devgan's latest beauty transformation.

According to Spotboye.com, Kajol in her recent interview talked about how aware Nysa is about beauty and health as she is internet savvy. "Nysa is very active on the internet, and she knows everything about beauty and health. She applies a face mask thrice a week and advised me to do the same. Just like her father, Nysa is also a fitness freak," she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also revealed that Nysa starts her day with drinking 2-3 glasses of hot water on empty stomach, followed by boiled eggs, fresh fruits and oatmeal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On her daughter entering Bollywood, Kajol said, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady."

 

