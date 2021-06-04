हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan favours Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination

Actor Kamal Haasan said that conducting Class 12 examinations are very important for admission to professional courses as well as for admission to foreign universities.

Kamal Haasan favours Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination
File photo

Chennai: South Indian superstar-turned-politician and Founder President of Makkal Needhi Maian (MNM), Kamal Haasan has said that the Tamil Nadu government must conduct the Class 12 board examinations even if it gets delayed.

He called upon the M.K. Stalin government to take a decision based on the best interests of the students in the state. The actor-politician said that several leading academicians have criticized the central government's decision to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 boards in view of the pandemic.

Haasan said that conducting the exams with proper planning is the best method and that the marks of the Class 12 examinations are very important for admission to professional courses as well as for admission to foreign universities.

The MNM chief said that if necessary the syllabus of the exams could be reduced and the students must be informed well in advance on the examinations.

He said that the administrators must take into account the manner in which Kerala has conducted the examinations.

Kamal Haasan said that the Tamil Nadu government must follow the example of Kerala and it was important to take into account the future of the students before taking any decision

Kamal Haasanclass 12 examsTamil Naduexams cancelledCOVID-19
