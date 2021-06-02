CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams cancelled: Netizens celebrate decision, share hilarious memes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) chaired a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE and decided to cancel it in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19.

It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students 'as per a well-defined objective criteria' in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He also said that in today's time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

Since the announcement on Tuesday evening, the netizens are celebrating the decision and have flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

Check out some of the reactions:

Jee and neet students watching cbse students enjoying #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/Rmry4Vh7JC — Anubhav Ghosh (@Golughosh19) June 1, 2021

Students who were spending 24/7 on twitter inorder to trend "cancel exam": pic.twitter.com/MMP3PbDb7t — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/buayZb78QR — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021

Students be like : pic.twitter.com/AL1He1ij3L — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) June 1, 2021

The news has come as a relief for over 14 lakh students who had registered to appear for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The students were waiting for an announcement since mid-April when the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also announced to cancel Class 12 board examinations.

"The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," CISCE said.