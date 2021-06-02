हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams cancelled: Netizens celebrate decision, share hilarious memes

Since the announcement of the cancellation of the Class XII Board exams of CBSE, the netizens are celebrating the decision and have flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes. 

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams cancelled: Netizens celebrate decision, share hilarious memes
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) chaired a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE and decided to cancel it in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19. 

It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students 'as per a well-defined objective criteria' in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He also said that in today's time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

Since the announcement on Tuesday evening, the netizens are celebrating the decision and have flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes. 

Check out some of the reactions: 

The news has come as a relief for over 14 lakh students who had registered to appear for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The students were waiting for an announcement since mid-April when the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also announced to cancel Class 12 board examinations.

"The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," CISCE said. 

